Mint Quick Edit | GST needs a remake, not just small tweaks
Summary
- The GST Council has announced various changes to make compliance easier. Good. For impact, though, it needs to move beyond minutiae and take up ambitious reforms.
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council under the chairpersonship of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, after its first meeting on Saturday since the new government assumed office, has announced many changes to make compliance easier. Among them are a waiver of interest and penalty on certain past tax demands, tweaks in monetary limits to reduce litigation, reduction in the pre-deposit amount needed for filing appeals and exemption of railway platform tickets, among other items.