Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Has the rupee weakened or strengthened?
Summary
- It has fallen against the dollar but its real effective exchange rate, vis-a-vis a basket of currencies, is at a peak. Is this too risky? That’s a call for RBI to take.
On the face of it, the Indian rupee seems to be weakening, having fallen to a low of around 85.26 to the dollar. But there is more to it than meets the eye.
