Opinion
Mint Quick Edit: Heed the words of India’s top revenue official
Summary
- Revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra asked tax officers to be mindful that tax collection must not hurt industry and the economy. Given the risks of overzealous taxation, his words of caution mustn’t fall on deaf ears.
With social and development spending rising steadily, government finances have been under pressure. This seems to have put overzealous revenue authorities on a constant lookout for how to squeeze more money out of tax assessees.
