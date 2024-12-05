Explore

Mint Quick Edit: Heed the words of India’s top revenue official

Livemint 1 min read 05 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Taxation should be free of coffer-filling anxiety and always aim to support processes of economic growth. (PTI)
Summary

  • Revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra asked tax officers to be mindful that tax collection must not hurt industry and the economy. Given the risks of overzealous taxation, his words of caution mustn’t fall on deaf ears.

With social and development spending rising steadily, government finances have been under pressure. This seems to have put overzealous revenue authorities on a constant lookout for how to squeeze more money out of tax assessees.

If such a pursuit goes overboard, however, it risks roiling India’s investment environment. That Indian authorities appear mindful of this danger is clearly good news.

On Wednesday, revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra told tax officials to be careful, lest they end up hurting industry and thus the economy. Indeed, our record on tax stability has taken blows in recent times and accounts abound of firms and individuals being slapped with tax notices.

While efforts have been made to simplify laws and ease compliance, cases of staggering tax demands from corporates create an impression of revenue maximization being on overdrive.

Litigation over tax needs to reduce and all liability requires clarity. In general, taxation should be free of coffer-filling anxiety and must always aim to support processes of economic growth, in which investor confidence plays a significant role.

The top revenue official’s words of caution need to be heeded by all tax officers.

