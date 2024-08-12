Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Adani-Hindenburg-Sebi: Wheels within wheels
Summary
- Hindenburg Research has alleged that Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband had stakes in offshore funds used for Adani stock manipulation. The couple have denied the short-seller’s allegations and called it character assassination. Time for the Adani probe to be moved to another agency?
Hindenburg Research, in fresh allegations, this time related to the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) probe of the Adani case, has pointed a clash-of-interests finger at Madhabi Puri Buch, the market regulator’s chief.
