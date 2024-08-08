Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Indexation is back, a vexation gone
Summary
- In response to anger over the axeing of indexation benefits for capital gains tax on real estate, the Centre has restored this gain-reduction formula for property bought before the budget. A retrospective slap-on wasn’t fair. From here on, inflation control is the best way to contain such angst.
Faced with vocal vexation over the removal of indexation benefits for capital gains tax on property sales, the government has amended its budget proposal to restore them.
