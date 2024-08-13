Mint Quick Edit | China’s outflows and India’s chance
Summary
- Foreign investors pulled out a record amount of money from China in the last quarter as the global affair with the Chinese economy sours. Indian policymakers, though, must work harder at seizing the China-plus-one opportunity.
Foreign investors pulled out a record amount of money from China in the last quarter. Direct investment liabilities in its balance-of-payments dropped almost $15 billion in April-June, Bloomberg reported, citing data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.