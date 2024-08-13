Mint Quick Edit | China’s outflows and India’s chance

This marks only the second time that the figure has turned negative, and should the full year end with a fall, it would be China’s first annual decline since at least 1990. The data offers evidence of the dimming appeal of the Chinese economy as its health takes a hit amid a structural slowdown, even as regulators clamp down on private firms.

Also read: Roll out a red carpet for Chinese investment—but cautiously Foreign investors have been losing confidence and working on a China-plus-one strategy to diversify production and lower risk. This should benefit other economies, including India’s. That said, less-than-impressive foreign direct investment in India lately indicates that it isn’t an obvious choice for global investors pulling out of China.