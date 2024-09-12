Mint Quick Edit | India’s fab dream: There’s hard work to do
Summary
- Modi has spoken of an India-made chip in every gadget while pitching for investment in this sector. Even as India’s chip prospects brighten, we mustn’t lose sight of the challenges that lie ahead.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that it is his dream to see an India-made chip in every global device. He also sought to attract global players by highlighting India’s stable business environment and chip investments already secured to fast-track the sector’s growth.