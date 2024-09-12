Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  Mint Quick Edit | India’s fab dream: There’s hard work to do

Mint Quick Edit | India’s fab dream: There’s hard work to do

Livemint

  • Modi has spoken of an India-made chip in every gadget while pitching for investment in this sector. Even as India’s chip prospects brighten, we mustn’t lose sight of the challenges that lie ahead.

It’s one thing for the government to promise a conducive business environment, but quite another to actually provide it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that it is his dream to see an India-made chip in every global device. He also sought to attract global players by highlighting India’s stable business environment and chip investments already secured to fast-track the sector’s growth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that it is his dream to see an India-made chip in every global device. He also sought to attract global players by highlighting India’s stable business environment and chip investments already secured to fast-track the sector’s growth.

Also read: India to roll out fresh chip incentives package, receives US partnership

“This is the right time to be in India. India offers an integrated ecosystem for the semiconductor sector, provides stable policies, and ease of doing business," he said.

Also read: India to roll out fresh chip incentives package, receives US partnership

“This is the right time to be in India. India offers an integrated ecosystem for the semiconductor sector, provides stable policies, and ease of doing business," he said.

While local chip rhetoric has been high ever since “computer chips, not potato chips" became a rallying cry in the 1990s for desired foreign direct investment, it’s only recently that prospects of India becoming a global chip supplier have brightened, thanks in part to the public money the government is putting into the effort.

Also read: Don’t let China’s dragon breath scorch our factories

Self-sufficiency is another aim of this aspect of India’s industrial policy. Not just India, but other countries are also moving to acquire chip security as global geopolitics threatens to upend old market assumptions of availability.

It won’t be easy, however, for India to maximize its chip potential. It’s one thing for the government to promise a conducive business environment, but quite another to actually provide it.

Also read: Speedy execution holds the key to the success of India’s semiconductor thrust

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.