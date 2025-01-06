Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | India’s new privacy rules: A mixed bag
Summary
- Draft rules under India’s Digital Personal Data Protection law are out. Tokenized age-gating should serve us well, but rules on data localization, security and breaches are too stiff. How well will our privacy be shielded?
More than a year after the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act was passed, the government has released the draft rules that will enable this law’s implementation.
