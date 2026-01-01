As estimated, 2025 gave India fourth rank among economies, placing us in the world’s top club, though with the US, EU and China still some multiples ahead in size.
Mint Quick Edit | India is a top-four economy: Now let’s tackle the bigger challenges we face
SummaryAs India joins the big GDP league, China’s ascent is what we must compare our progress with; after all, it holds geopolitical and economic policy implications. The key is to learn the right lessons and address weaknesses we won’t be able to resolve later.
