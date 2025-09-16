Mint Quick Edit | India-US trade talks: New Delhi should play it by ear
Summary
A potential resumption of negotiations doesn’t spell much optimism after the recent snap-off. Trump’s regrettable outbursts have made deal-making harder, but India must stay open to possibilities.
With US President Donald Trump and his team blowing hot and cold over trade ties with India, uncertainty has shrouded what the future holds.
