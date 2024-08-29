Explore

Mint Quick Edit | Industrial smart hubs will need reform support

Livemint 1 min read 29 Aug 2024, 07:00 AM IST
We have seen industrial city announcements in the past, which held out the promise of creating local clusters of buzzy factories.
We have seen industrial city announcements in the past, which held out the promise of creating local clusters of buzzy factories.

Summary

  • The cabinet has approved the setting up of a dozen industrial smart cities with an investment of 28,602 crore. For the plan to succeed, India’s policy environment must become more welcoming.

The cabinet has approved the setting up of a dozen industrial smart cities under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme with an investment of 28,602 crore. 

These will operate on a ‘plug-and-play’ model, implying that they will have all infrastructure in place so that businesses can start operations quickly. The broader idea is to promote the creation of activity hubs and boost domestic manufacturing. 

Conceptually, it seems workable. But we have seen similar announcements in the past, such as for smart cities or even special economic zones, which held out the promise of creating local clusters of buzzy factories, especially aimed at boosting exports. 

Also read: Agra, Gaya and ten other cities to be developed as industrial nodes, cabinet approves 28,602 crore

But their operationalization has been less than impressive. This underlines the need for simultaneous efforts to focus on making the policy environment more welcoming. On this, some progress has been made. 

Doing business in India is easier than it was. But red tape still persists in many fields and we are still short of what’s needed for the manufacturing sector to expand its share of economic output. Various other reforms need to be fast-tracked. The proposed cities mustn’t risk ending up as white elephants.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue