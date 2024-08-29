Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Industrial smart hubs will need reform support
Summary
- The cabinet has approved the setting up of a dozen industrial smart cities with an investment of ₹28,602 crore. For the plan to succeed, India’s policy environment must become more welcoming.
The cabinet has approved the setting up of a dozen industrial smart cities under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme with an investment of ₹28,602 crore.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more