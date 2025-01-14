Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Inflation is down: Will interest rates follow?
Summary
- Retail inflation was 5.2% in December, down from 5.5% the month earlier. The hope is that it cools off further and India’s upcoming budget doesn’t stoke price pressures.
With inflation a bugbear for policymakers, it’ll be a relief that the year-end saw price pressures ease, even if only a bit.
