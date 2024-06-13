Mint Quick Edit | Inflation is on a slow decline
Summary
- India's retail inflation eased to 4.75% in May, slightly down from a 4.83% recorded in April. The wait for price-level relief that lets RBI cut policy interest rates, though, may be long. There’s the US Fed to watch too.
India has marginally positive new data on the economic front. Retail inflation edged lower to 4.75% in May from 4.83% in April. Meanwhile, industrial output in April clocked a healthy 5% expansion, though it marked a decline from 5.4% in March. The production reading appears to validate the upbeat performance seen on other activity indicators such as the Purchasing Managers’ index, or even India’s gross domestic product growth numbers.