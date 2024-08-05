Mint Quick Edit | Infosys GST bill defies logic
Summary
- Indian tax authorities apparently expected Infosys to pay GST on services availed by it from its overseas units, but since these went into exports, they would’ve anyway qualified for input tax credit. This muddle should never have arisen. Tax uncertainty is bad for business.
Taxation should never be like reading tea leaves. But the storm in a teacup over a goods and services tax (GST) demand of about ₹32,400 crore made of Infosys (now being relooked) suggests a system full of riddles. As reported, services were availed by Infosys from its overseas branches.