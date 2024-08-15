Mint Quick Edit | Why do institutions matter?
Summary
- The quality of institutions holds the unseen key to any country’s long-term success, especially set-ups of justice and governance. They must always work for the common good, stay accountable to citizens, exercise the independence needed to function optimally, and, yes, state the obvious if they must
“Marriage is a wonderful institution," Groucho Marx quipped, “but who wants to live in an institution?" His joke played on two kinds of set-ups, the latter referring to the one for mental healthcare. On a serious note, Douglass North defined institutions as “the humanly devised constraints that structure political, economic and social interactions."