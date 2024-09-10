Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Is a GST rate cut for insurance good news?
Summary
- It’s good that the GST Council has reportedly reached a consensus on slashing this tax rate on life and health insurance premiums. But rate multiplicity and frequent tweaks go against reformist ideals.
Anticipation of a cut in the 18% goods and services tax (GST) levied on life and health insurance premiums hit a fresh peak on Monday, as news emerged of a likely consensus at the GST Council on offering such relief.
