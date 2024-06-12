Mint Quick Edit | Is the rupee’s new low okay?
Summary
- The Indian rupee fell to a record closing low of 83.56 against the US dollar. RBI’s managed float doesn’t promise to get easier as the currency trade-offs we face won’t ease.
The Indian rupee hit a record closing low of 83.5650 against the US dollar on Tuesday. That most of its Asian peers also weakened against a rising greenback would offer strong-rupee advocates some consolation, but not much. A weaker rupee makes imports dearer, which hurts domestic manufacturers who rely on foreign equipment and inputs for production.