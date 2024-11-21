Opinion
Mint Quick Edit It’s advantage BJP: So say exit polls
Summary
- Exit polls aren’t always reliable but they’re pointing to wins for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections. This will be a relief for investors who’d rather not face any policy shifts in the former.
The latest round of state elections seems to have gone the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) way. Most exit polls project that alliances led by India’s ruling party will emerge victorious in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.
