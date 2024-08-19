Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Jammu and Kashmir elections: A return of people’s rule
Summary
- The assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir set to start in September will help re-establish democratic processes in the Union territory. Thankfully, the region has been largely peaceful, which makes it a favourable time to carry out the exercise.
About six years after Jammu and Kashmir last had a government, elections are set to restore the power to govern back to its people. On Friday, the Election Commission announced the poll schedule to be held in three phases from 18 September to 1 October.
