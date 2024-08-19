Mint Quick Edit | Jammu and Kashmir elections: A return of people’s rule

These are welcome as they will help re-establish democratic processes in the erstwhile state which was turned into a Union territory in 2019 on the abrogation of Article 370. J&K has been without an elected government since 2018 when the withdrawal of support by the Bharatiya Janata Party led to the fall of the coalition government it had with the People’s Democratic Party.

These are welcome as they will help re-establish democratic processes in the erstwhile state which was turned into a Union territory in 2019 on the abrogation of Article 370. J&K has been without an elected government since 2018 when the withdrawal of support by the Bharatiya Janata Party led to the fall of the coalition government it had with the People’s Democratic Party.

Also read: Dissolution of Assembly to scrapping Article 370: A timeline of events leading up to Jammu and Kashmir election schedule Central rule has allowed the administration to better control violence and speed up development work. But it has also led people to get restive about the scaling back of democratic rights. Holding elections will temper resentment on that count.

Thankfully, with the region mostly peaceful—barring a few recent incidents of violence—conditions are favourable for the exercise. The high voter turnout in the Lok Sabha polls showed people’s eagerness to re-establish democratic rule. Elections are the best way to do so.