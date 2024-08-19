Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  Mint Quick Edit | Jammu and Kashmir elections: A return of people’s rule

Mint Quick Edit | Jammu and Kashmir elections: A return of people’s rule

Livemint

  • The assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir set to start in September will help re-establish democratic processes in the Union territory. Thankfully, the region has been largely peaceful, which makes it a favourable time to carry out the exercise.

J&K has been without an elected government since 2018.

About six years after Jammu and Kashmir last had a government, elections are set to restore the power to govern back to its people. On Friday, the Election Commission announced the poll schedule to be held in three phases from 18 September to 1 October.

About six years after Jammu and Kashmir last had a government, elections are set to restore the power to govern back to its people. On Friday, the Election Commission announced the poll schedule to be held in three phases from 18 September to 1 October.

These are welcome as they will help re-establish democratic processes in the erstwhile state which was turned into a Union territory in 2019 on the abrogation of Article 370. J&K has been without an elected government since 2018 when the withdrawal of support by the Bharatiya Janata Party led to the fall of the coalition government it had with the People’s Democratic Party.

These are welcome as they will help re-establish democratic processes in the erstwhile state which was turned into a Union territory in 2019 on the abrogation of Article 370. J&K has been without an elected government since 2018 when the withdrawal of support by the Bharatiya Janata Party led to the fall of the coalition government it had with the People’s Democratic Party.

Also read: Dissolution of Assembly to scrapping Article 370: A timeline of events leading up to Jammu and Kashmir election schedule

Central rule has allowed the administration to better control violence and speed up development work. But it has also led people to get restive about the scaling back of democratic rights. Holding elections will temper resentment on that count.

Thankfully, with the region mostly peaceful—barring a few recent incidents of violence—conditions are favourable for the exercise. The high voter turnout in the Lok Sabha polls showed people’s eagerness to re-establish democratic rule. Elections are the best way to do so.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.