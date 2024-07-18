Explore

Mint Quick Edit | Karnataka quota bill: Unsound and unfair

Livemint 1 min read 18 Jul 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Faced with an uproar, the Karnataka state administration said on Wednesday that the plan had been put on hold. (PTI)
Faced with an uproar, the Karnataka state administration said on Wednesday that the plan had been put on hold. (PTI)

Summary

  • The state cabinet approved a bill that would reserve jobs for locals in the private sector. Faced with an uproar from industry, the state put it on pause. Such intervention is bad economics, but it’s best opposed on legal grounds for violating basic rights.

As this week began, Karnataka’s government stirred up a hornet’s nest with its bid to legislate private-sector job reservations. A bill okayed by the state cabinet would have half of all management job roles filled by candidates who have long been residents of the state, as also 75% of non-managerial jobs. 

Plus, all grade C and D posts must be held by locals. It also has provisions that smack of language chauvinism. Faced with an uproar, the state administration said on Wednesday that the plan had been put on hold. As with Haryana’s attempt to reserve jobs for locals earlier, such a move would be discriminatory, against the spirit of a common market and bad for companies that need a wide pool of talent. 

Also read: Karnataka job reservation bill ‘temporarily’ put on hold after backlash

Prominent business leaders, including Kiran Mazumder-Shaw and Mohandas Pai, slammed the idea. Indeed, businesses must have the freedom to hire people based on their suitability for specific roles. State intervention would distort the local labour market, make business harder to do and hurt the state’s investment appeal. The quota is best opposed on the basis of a legal rather than economic argument, though, as it would violate the rights of other Indians.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue