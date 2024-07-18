Mint Quick Edit | Karnataka quota bill: Unsound and unfair
Summary
- The state cabinet approved a bill that would reserve jobs for locals in the private sector. Faced with an uproar from industry, the state put it on pause. Such intervention is bad economics, but it’s best opposed on legal grounds for violating basic rights.
As this week began, Karnataka’s government stirred up a hornet’s nest with its bid to legislate private-sector job reservations. A bill okayed by the state cabinet would have half of all management job roles filled by candidates who have long been residents of the state, as also 75% of non-managerial jobs.