Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  Mint Quick Edit | Karnataka quota bill: Unsound and unfair

Mint Quick Edit | Karnataka quota bill: Unsound and unfair

Livemint

  • The state cabinet approved a bill that would reserve jobs for locals in the private sector. Faced with an uproar from industry, the state put it on pause. Such intervention is bad economics, but it’s best opposed on legal grounds for violating basic rights.

Faced with an uproar, the Karnataka state administration said on Wednesday that the plan had been put on hold.

As this week began, Karnataka’s government stirred up a hornet’s nest with its bid to legislate private-sector job reservations. A bill okayed by the state cabinet would have half of all management job roles filled by candidates who have long been residents of the state, as also 75% of non-managerial jobs.

As this week began, Karnataka’s government stirred up a hornet’s nest with its bid to legislate private-sector job reservations. A bill okayed by the state cabinet would have half of all management job roles filled by candidates who have long been residents of the state, as also 75% of non-managerial jobs.

Plus, all grade C and D posts must be held by locals. It also has provisions that smack of language chauvinism. Faced with an uproar, the state administration said on Wednesday that the plan had been put on hold. As with Haryana’s attempt to reserve jobs for locals earlier, such a move would be discriminatory, against the spirit of a common market and bad for companies that need a wide pool of talent.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

Plus, all grade C and D posts must be held by locals. It also has provisions that smack of language chauvinism. Faced with an uproar, the state administration said on Wednesday that the plan had been put on hold. As with Haryana’s attempt to reserve jobs for locals earlier, such a move would be discriminatory, against the spirit of a common market and bad for companies that need a wide pool of talent.

Also read: Karnataka job reservation bill ‘temporarily’ put on hold after backlash

Prominent business leaders, including Kiran Mazumder-Shaw and Mohandas Pai, slammed the idea. Indeed, businesses must have the freedom to hire people based on their suitability for specific roles. State intervention would distort the local labour market, make business harder to do and hurt the state’s investment appeal. The quota is best opposed on the basis of a legal rather than economic argument, though, as it would violate the rights of other Indians.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.