Mint Quick Edit | Kashmir's Lok Sabha poll turnout is a good sign
Summary
- Improved voter turnout in J&K may reflect gains in public confidence. Will sub-national polls be held next?
Nearly five years after Article 370 of the Indian Constitution was revoked, high participation in Parliamentary elections just held in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) are an encouraging sign for the re-establishment of democratic processes there. Voter turnout across the Union territory was higher than in previous elections, hitting levels unseen for decades in some constituencies.