Mint Quick Edit | Kashmir's Lok Sabha poll turnout is a good sign

Mint Quick Edit | Kashmir's Lok Sabha poll turnout is a good sign

Livemint

  • Improved voter turnout in J&K may reflect gains in public confidence. Will sub-national polls be held next?

On the whole, the numbers speak well of the security situation in J&K.

Nearly five years after Article 370 of the Indian Constitution was revoked, high participation in Parliamentary elections just held in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) are an encouraging sign for the re-establishment of democratic processes there. Voter turnout across the Union territory was higher than in previous elections, hitting levels unseen for decades in some constituencies.

Polling data is an unreliable guide to the local politics of any place. Yet, it’s likely that these turnout gains reflect more than just enthusiasm for democracy. It may be a mark of an electorate that felt confident enough to go vote, as calm prevailed across much of the valley and the fear of terror attacks seemed to recede. Women, especially, were seen queuing up at polling stations.

On the whole, the numbers speak well of the security situation in J&K. Peace in this region has been a key aim all along. That said, the restoration of popular representation in J&K is not yet complete. It last saw assembly elections a decade ago, and we need to see movement at the sub-national level too. The Supreme Court has set a September deadline for it, so assembly elections can be expected to follow soon.

Also read: Kashmir News: J-K assembly polls soon after Lok Sabha Election 2024? Here's what CEC said after record Baramulla turnout

