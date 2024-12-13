Opinion
Mint Quick Edit: Lower inflation raises the likelihood of an RBI rate cut
Summary
- November’s 5.5% print has raised hopes of an easing monetary-policy cycle starting in February. It’s not a given, of course, but the latest data does shift the odds in favour of it.
As luck would have it, Sanjay Malhotra’s assuming charge of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been accompanied by a notable drop in inflation.
