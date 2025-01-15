Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Meta’s meta-fiction shouldn’t bother us
Summary
- An Indian parliamentary panel wants to summon Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg for misinformation on India’s electoral outcome. But can India’s image really be tarnished by his utterances?
Social media ushered in the world of “post-truth" as we know it, so it’ll be no small irony if the chief of Meta, which dominates it, is summoned by India’s parliamentary committee on communications and IT for “misinformation."
