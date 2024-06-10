Mint Quick Edit | NDA coalition: Case for optimism
Summary
Now that Narendra Modi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken oath as Prime Minister of India for the third time, virtually every move of his new government will be studied for clues of an imprint left by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janata Dal-United (JDU), allies on which the regime will depend for a majority in Parliament henceforth.