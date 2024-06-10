Mint Quick Edit | NDA coalition: Case for optimism

Signs of cohesion are likely to cheer the stock market, and the key to coalition success lies in recognizing that politics need not be a zero-sum game, but political constraints can’t be ignored. Even as the TDP and JDU seem to get disproportionate leverage, they would want to keep their brand identities set apart in electorate perception to reduce the risk of their vote base being weaned away by the BJP.

