Mint Quick Edit | Exploding handsets: A new phase of West Asia’s war?
Summary
- A second wave of explosions took place when walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah blew up in Lebanon. With Israel at war with both Hamas and Hezbollah, Iran risks being drawn in. Is the global oil market, unperturbed, misreading the creeping geopolitical risk of a flare-up?
A second wave of explosions in hand-held devices took place when walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah detonated in Lebanon, killing at least 20 people and injuring hundreds. Earlier, pagers used by this Iran-backed militant group had exploded. Hezbollah has attributed the attacks to Israel, although Tel Aviv has only said that it had entered a “new phase" of war.