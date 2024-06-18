Mint Quick Edit | Painful deja vu: Tackle railway safety
Summary
- At least nine people have been killed and several dozens injured after a Kolkata-bound goods train rammed into Sealdah-bound passenger train Kanchanjunga Express. Don’t wait for the Kavach technology upgrade to plug safety gaps.
At least nine people have been killed and several dozens injured after a Kolkata-bound goods train rammed into Sealdah-bound passenger train Kanchanjunga Express from the rear in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district on Monday. The impact caused three of the passenger train’s compartments to derail, although two of them reportedly had goods, which may have helped limit the death toll.