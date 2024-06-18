Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  Mint Quick Edit | Painful deja vu: Tackle railway safety

Mint Quick Edit | Painful deja vu: Tackle railway safety

Livemint

  • At least nine people have been killed and several dozens injured after a Kolkata-bound goods train rammed into Sealdah-bound passenger train Kanchanjunga Express. Don’t wait for the Kavach technology upgrade to plug safety gaps.

The locomotive pilot of the goods train is said to have disregarded a signal, which led to the accident.

At least nine people have been killed and several dozens injured after a Kolkata-bound goods train rammed into Sealdah-bound passenger train Kanchanjunga Express from the rear in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district on Monday. The impact caused three of the passenger train’s compartments to derail, although two of them reportedly had goods, which may have helped limit the death toll.

At least nine people have been killed and several dozens injured after a Kolkata-bound goods train rammed into Sealdah-bound passenger train Kanchanjunga Express from the rear in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district on Monday. The impact caused three of the passenger train’s compartments to derail, although two of them reportedly had goods, which may have helped limit the death toll.

That said, it’s distressing to see train accidents in India with such regularity. For a country that boasts of one of the largest rail networks in the world, such crashes are a blot on its safety record. The locomotive pilot of the goods train is said to have disregarded a signal, which led to the accident. This hints at human error and is likely to intensify India’s focus on the deployment of its indigenously developed Kavach safety system that’s designed to halt trains on a collision course.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

That said, it’s distressing to see train accidents in India with such regularity. For a country that boasts of one of the largest rail networks in the world, such crashes are a blot on its safety record. The locomotive pilot of the goods train is said to have disregarded a signal, which led to the accident. This hints at human error and is likely to intensify India’s focus on the deployment of its indigenously developed Kavach safety system that’s designed to halt trains on a collision course.

Also read: Signal overshot, missing Kavach system: 2 factors that likely caused goods train to collide with Kanchanjunga Express

While automated safety systems are a must, we mustn’t rely on this upgrade, which is likely to take a long time, as our only way out. Our railway safety apparatus needs to be reviewed thoroughly in the meantime. With countless people relying on this low-cost mode of transport, even a single smash-up is one too many.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.