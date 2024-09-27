Mint Quick Edit | Pakistan's IMF bailout No. 24 and loan addiction
- The International Monetary Fund has approved an “extended fund facility” worth $7 billion for Pakistan, its 24th bailout since 1958. It must raise taxes and tighten its fiscal deficit. It’s politically tough, but offers its economy an escape path from the mass misery of inflation and unemployment.
Can Pakistan break its IMF loan addiction? On Wednesday, the board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved an “extended fund facility" worth $7 billion for the country. This would be its 24th bailout since 1958. The previous one was last year, when it got a $3 billion package from IMF.