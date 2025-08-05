Mint Quick Edit | PAN 2.0 tax platform: Digital diligence please
Summary
LMIMindtree won the contract for this taxpayer identity system’s digital upgrade. Let’s hope lessons were learnt from the rushed GST rollout. PAN 2.0 should be pre-tested well.
Software company LTIMindtree has reportedly won the Income Tax Department’s contract for its PAN 2.0 project, which aims to upgrade India’s Permanent Account Number (PAN) system for taxpayer identification.
