Mint Quick Edit | Goyal’s angst: Online platforms are using predatory pricing
Summary
- Commerce minister Piyush Goyal is concerned about e-commerce platforms using predatory pricing to the detriment of traditional retailers who deserve a level-playing field. That said, e-commerce is helping consumers and small businesses. We need a measured approach.
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal has raised concerns over e-commerce platforms using predatory pricing to the detriment of traditional retailers. Goyal said the large amounts of investments being made by these platforms in India were to fund the losses that he suggested were a result of such pricing.