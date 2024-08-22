Mint Quick Edit | Goyal’s angst: Online platforms are using predatory pricing

“Are we going to cause huge, social disruption with this massive growth of e-commerce? I don’t see it as a matter of pride that half our market may become part of the e-commerce network 10 years from now; it is a matter of concern," he said. Such charges have been made previously too, but the platforms have denied them.

“Are we going to cause huge, social disruption with this massive growth of e-commerce? I don’t see it as a matter of pride that half our market may become part of the e-commerce network 10 years from now; it is a matter of concern," he said. Such charges have been made previously too, but the platforms have denied them.

Also read: ’Amazon investment won’t support Indian economy’: Piyush Goyal flags ‘predatory price’ risks for local retailers Goyal’s rather blunt expression, however, makes the government’s growing displeasure clear. He didn’t say if any action is being planned. To be sure, declining footfalls for many brick-and-mortar retailers have led to survival worries and fear of job losses.