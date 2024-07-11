Mint Quick Edit | Modi’s outreach: Austria matters

One aspect of Indian foreign policy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi that has stood out since he first assumed office in 2014 is the outreach he has made to countries New Delhi seemed to have little time for. Modi’s visits to West Asia have been the most remarkable, but his visit to Austria is another good example.

On landing in Vienna, Modi became India’s first PM in 41 years to go there. The last such visit was by Indira Gandhi back in 1983. Such engagements matter. In this case, Modi’s visit has yielded a new understanding with Austria that should put mutual ties on a fresh strategic trajectory through cooperation in areas such as infrastructure development, renewable energy, water and waste management, and artificial intelligence.

Modi and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer also discussed the Ukraine war, with the Austrian leader noting how India was in a unique position to help secure peace in Europe. Some of India’s global outreach may have to do with the country’s adopted role as a leader of the Global South. If India is to play a more influential role in global affairs, it must engage as many countries as possible and maintain principled positions.