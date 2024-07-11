Mint Quick Edit | Modi’s outreach: Austria matters
Summary
- Landing in Vienna, Narendra Modi became India’s first PM to visit Austria in the last 41 years. His visit yielded an understanding with Austria to strengthen cooperation on a wide range of endeavours. This outreach is good. India’s sway in the world goes up as its global engagements improve.
One aspect of Indian foreign policy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi that has stood out since he first assumed office in 2014 is the outreach he has made to countries New Delhi seemed to have little time for. Modi’s visits to West Asia have been the most remarkable, but his visit to Austria is another good example.