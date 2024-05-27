Mint Quick Edit | Poor fire safety is something India should have left behind
Summary
- The Delhi children's hospital fire and gaming arcade blaze in Rajkot, Gujarat, should remind us just how poor safety arrangements in India are and our weak adherence to civic regulations. A country aiming for developed status should do better.
At least seven babies were killed and others injured after a fire erupted at a children’s hospital in Delhi late on Saturday night. Earlier during the day, at least 27 people including minors were killed in Gujarat’s Rajkot city when a blaze broke out in a gaming arcade.