Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  Mint Quick Edit | Poor fire safety is something India should have left behind

Mint Quick Edit | Poor fire safety is something India should have left behind

Livemint

  • The Delhi children's hospital fire and gaming arcade blaze in Rajkot, Gujarat, should remind us just how poor safety arrangements in India are and our weak adherence to civic regulations. A country aiming for developed status should do better.

At least seven babies were killed and others injured after a fire erupted at a children’s hospital in Delhi late on Saturday night.

At least seven babies were killed and others injured after a fire erupted at a children’s hospital in Delhi late on Saturday night. Earlier during the day, at least 27 people including minors were killed in Gujarat’s Rajkot city when a blaze broke out in a gaming arcade.

At least seven babies were killed and others injured after a fire erupted at a children’s hospital in Delhi late on Saturday night. Earlier during the day, at least 27 people including minors were killed in Gujarat’s Rajkot city when a blaze broke out in a gaming arcade.

While the exact causes of the two fires are to be determined, they remind us just how poor safety arrangements in India typically are and the country’s habitually weak adherence to civic regulations. It is tragic that so many lives are lost so often to preventable disasters. Each time, a hue and cry arises for a few days and then it’s business as usual, as if such urban infernos are not man-made occurrences or somebody else’s problem to fix even if they are.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

While the exact causes of the two fires are to be determined, they remind us just how poor safety arrangements in India typically are and the country’s habitually weak adherence to civic regulations. It is tragic that so many lives are lost so often to preventable disasters. Each time, a hue and cry arises for a few days and then it’s business as usual, as if such urban infernos are not man-made occurrences or somebody else’s problem to fix even if they are.

That way, fire tragedies are treated like global warming often is. This must change. As with high road-traffic mortality, poor fire safety in the country glares out for a middle-income country with developed status aspirations. Ritual promises of an overhaul must give way to an upwards leap in our fire-safety standards. Does the third tier of governance in India need empowerment for this? Whatever the answer, we can’t afford any lethargy on fire safety. The status quo is too hazardous.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.