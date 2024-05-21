Mint Quick Edit | Post-Raisi Iran: A hard state unlikely to soften
Summary
- The death of Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash comes at an explosive moment in world affairs. Don’t expect much change in the Islamic Republic and its anti-US stance in geopolitics as the Gaza War rages.
The death of Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash on Sunday along with that of foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian comes at an explosive moment in world affairs, with domestic and global implications. Raisi’s departure is expected to spark a power struggle in a country that has been in turmoil over mounting calls for democratic reforms and women’s rights.