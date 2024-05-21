Mint Quick Edit | Post-Raisi Iran: A hard state unlikely to soften

As a hardliner who was seen as a possible successor to supreme leader Ayatollah Khameini, Raisi’s way to address those demands was to either execute or jail activists. As for geopolitics, Raisi’s Iran was seen as having stepped up the use of proxy militia in the region for its ends. Recently, Tehran plunged headlong into confrontation with Israel, firing thousands of drones (ineffectively) at the Jewish state in response to Israeli action that killed an Iranian general.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading. Subscribe now Already subscribed? Login Premium benefits 35+ Premium articles every day

Specially curated Newsletters every day

Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day

Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists

E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles

Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts Unlock 35+ well researched

premium articles every day Access to global insights with

100+ exclusive articles from

international publications Get complimentary access to

3+ investment based apps TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1 FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month. SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases 5+ subscriber only newsletters

specially curated by the experts

As a hardliner who was seen as a possible successor to supreme leader Ayatollah Khameini, Raisi’s way to address those demands was to either execute or jail activists. As for geopolitics, Raisi’s Iran was seen as having stepped up the use of proxy militia in the region for its ends. Recently, Tehran plunged headlong into confrontation with Israel, firing thousands of drones (ineffectively) at the Jewish state in response to Israeli action that killed an Iranian general.