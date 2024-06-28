Mint Quick Edit | RBI’s financial stability report is reassuring
Summary
- Going by the RBI's latest Financial Stability Report, banks are nice and stable, with bad loans at multi-year lows, with comfortable capital buffers and robust earnings. Risks exist in spots, but the sector’s generally in fine fettle.
Going by the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) latest Financial Stability Report released on Thursday, banks are nice and stable. Bad loans as a proportion of overall loans are at multi-year lows, with their gross ratio standing at 2.8% in March 2024, which could decline further to 2.5% by March next.