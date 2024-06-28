Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  Mint Quick Edit | RBI’s financial stability report is reassuring

Mint Quick Edit | RBI’s financial stability report is reassuring

Livemint

  • Going by the RBI's latest Financial Stability Report, banks are nice and stable, with bad loans at multi-year lows, with comfortable capital buffers and robust earnings. Risks exist in spots, but the sector’s generally in fine fettle.

Bank loan growth in recent years has been mainly on account of the services sector and household consumption, with industrial credit lagging.

Going by the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) latest Financial Stability Report released on Thursday, banks are nice and stable. Bad loans as a proportion of overall loans are at multi-year lows, with their gross ratio standing at 2.8% in March 2024, which could decline further to 2.5% by March next.

Going by the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) latest Financial Stability Report released on Thursday, banks are nice and stable. Bad loans as a proportion of overall loans are at multi-year lows, with their gross ratio standing at 2.8% in March 2024, which could decline further to 2.5% by March next.

Their capital buffers have been well over regulatory minimums, and tests show they would be adequate in stress scenarios. Plus, earnings have been robust. All this points to a banking system that is well-positioned to expand credit and drive India’s economy forward. That said, demand needs to rise evenly too. Bank loan growth in recent years has been mainly on account of the services sector and household consumption, with industrial credit lagging.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

Their capital buffers have been well over regulatory minimums, and tests show they would be adequate in stress scenarios. Plus, earnings have been robust. All this points to a banking system that is well-positioned to expand credit and drive India’s economy forward. That said, demand needs to rise evenly too. Bank loan growth in recent years has been mainly on account of the services sector and household consumption, with industrial credit lagging.

Also read: Data explainer: Decoding the dissent of RBI’s doves, in 5 charts

Further, increased personal lending may pose delinquency risks, as cautioned by the latest report, which notes an overall improvement in asset quality except in the case of personal loans. Broadly, however, the financial outlook looks good. As for global spillovers, RBI’s Systemic Risk Survey conducted in May among experts found that perceptions of such risks had receded sharply. With macro risks also seen as a bit lower, the report has good news overall.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.