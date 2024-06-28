Mint Quick Edit | RBI’s financial stability report is reassuring

Their capital buffers have been well over regulatory minimums, and tests show they would be adequate in stress scenarios. Plus, earnings have been robust. All this points to a banking system that is well-positioned to expand credit and drive India’s economy forward. That said, demand needs to rise evenly too. Bank loan growth in recent years has been mainly on account of the services sector and household consumption, with industrial credit lagging.

