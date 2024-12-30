Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Relief for telecom operators is good for the Indian market
Summary
- The government has dropped its bank guarantee requirement for an earlier set of spectrum auctions. This is good for market competition. Telecom needs to be freed from golden-goose treatment.
The government has reportedly waived the requirement of about ₹33,000 crore worth of cumulative bank guarantees that private telecom players needed to provide against spectrum auctioned before the 2021 reform package.
