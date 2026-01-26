Mint Quick Edit | Republic Day calls for reflection: This year, let’s focus on how we engage the world
Summary
Optimism over trade is in the air amid convulsions of globalization, but this Republic Day is also an occasion to think of strategic autonomy in the context of our resolve never to be subjects of a potentate.
This Republic Day, we should reflect on India’s embrace of the world.
