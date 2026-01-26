This Republic Day, we should reflect on India’s embrace of the world.
Amid all the convulsions of globalization, we have cause for optimism over India’s trade prospects.
A deal with the EU looks imminent, while the US has signalled it may not just relieve us of its punitive tariff for buying Russian oil, but go ahead with a long-delayed trade pact.
The geopolitical context is peculiar to say the least.
The US has all but turned its back on a rules-based world order.
The Pentagon, in its National Defence Strategy released on Friday, classifies it as one of the “cloud-castle abstractions" that have wasted US military dominance.
In the Indo-Pacific, it aims for a balance of power that would let the US, China and others in the region “enjoy a decent peace."
The irony is how weak the US has begun to look as a republic under its current leader, who seems to wield power with few checks and balances.
At such a fraught time, India must not only assert its strategic autonomy globally, but reaffirm its commitment to a republican form of governance.
The US may be losing its long cherished common-sense values, but we remember the Raj and have resolved never to be subjects of a crown.