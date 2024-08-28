Mint Quick Edit | Resourceful IPO: Irrational exuberance?
Summary
- A Delhi-based two-wheeler dealership looking to raise ₹12 crore got bids worth a whopping ₹4,800 crore. Too much money chasing too few stocks, clearly. Could this be a proverbial “shoeshine advice” moment?
Indian equity markets have been full of surprises lately. The latest jaw dropper is the over-revved response to the initial public offering (IPO) of Resourceful Automobile, a dealer of Yamaha motorcycles in New Delhi with a couple of outlets, a service centre and a few dozen employees.