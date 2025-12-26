logoOpinion

Mint Quick Edit | Ride hailing market: Could Bharat Taxi bring the competitive relief it needs from a duopoly?

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read26 Dec 2025, 07:00 AM IST
logo
Today’s scenario is ideally suited for the intervention of a cooperative platform.
Summary
Uber and Ola have long ruled the ride-hailing business in India, with Rapido having sliced itself a share lately, but if a government plan works out, a cooperative model under the brand Bharat Taxi could alter this market’s rivalry dynamics.

Can a state-created cooperative relieve India of a near duopoly in its market for taxi services?

Uber and Ola have long ruled the ride-hailing business, with Rapido having sliced itself a share lately, but if a government plan works out, a cooperative model under the brand Bharat Taxi could alter this market’s rivalry dynamics.

Also Read | ‘Advance tipping’ on ride-hailing apps is just a symptom of lax law enforcement

As announced by home minister Amit Shah, this service is set for launch within two months.

What sets it apart, he said, is that profits will go to drivers instead of companies.

Job generation is a major part of the Centre’s aim, which makes its success a matter of public interest, but cab users stand to gain too.

Also Read | Namma Yatri wins Bharat Taxi tech deal, takes aim at Uber, Ola

This market is short of competition—which needs to play a more effective regulatory role in keeping everyone’s interests in balance.

While ideas like “surge pricing” follow the logic of supply shortfalls, persistently high fares hint of “supernormal” profits, the type assured by monopolistic clout.

Today’s scenario is ideally suited for the intervention of a cooperative platform that puts ride hailers and cab drivers in touch for free.

Also Read | Uber, Rapido eye Goa entry as draft guidelines pave the way for app-based taxis

To empower on-the-street service providers, though, Bharat Taxi’s app would need to be user-friendly and its algorithm world-class.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.