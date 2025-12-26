Mint Quick Edit | Ride hailing market: Could Bharat Taxi bring the competitive relief it needs from a duopoly?

Can a state-created cooperative relieve India of a near duopoly in its market for taxi services?
SummaryUber and Ola have long ruled the ride-hailing business in India, with Rapido having sliced itself a share lately, but if a government plan works out, a cooperative model under the brand Bharat Taxi could alter this market’s rivalry dynamics.
