Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Road pricing is an idea whose time has come
Summary
- New York City’s new congestion fee is a good idea. London has it too, though Singapore’s model is better. Indian cities should explore progressive road pricing as a device to ease and redirect traffic.
Authorities in New York City have green-signalled a $9 congestion fee on vehicles entering the busiest parts of Manhattan during peak hours. As many as 700,000 of them enter the central business district daily.
